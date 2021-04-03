Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Niccolò Chiamori
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Arts & Culture
,
Interiors
Share
Info
Musei Vaticani, Roma, Città del Vaticano
Published
on
April 4, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-E3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ceiling frescoes
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
musei vaticani
roma
città del vaticano
indoors
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
frescoes
indoor
no people
Historical Photos & Images
ceiling
horizontal
vatican museums
photography
art photography
colorful
drawing
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
architect history
42 photos · Curated by Pvphvwvriu Daytoy
history
architecture
building
backgroundz 2
4 photos · Curated by Rachel Billings
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
mosaic
Inima (Vlerka Domain)
72 photos · Curated by Of Rantings And Ramblings
africa
human
portrait