Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Riccardo Tuninato
@tuna96
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vicenza, VI, Italia
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vicenza
italia
vi
statue
park
pidgeon
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
pigeon
dove
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
plant
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #172: itsgreatoutthere
8 photos
· Curated by itsgreatoutthere
Sports Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Travel
293 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture
flower patch
54 photos
· Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora