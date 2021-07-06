Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sebastian Herrmann
@herrherrmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Botanischer Garten (Berlin), Berlin, Deutschland
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
botanischer garten (berlin)
berlin
deutschland
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
palm
leaves
macro
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
bush
moss
Tree Images & Pictures
agavaceae
planter
Public domain images
Related collections
Movement
62 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
movement
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
Posed & Poised
76 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
The Colors of India
58 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Color Wallpapers
india
People Images & Pictures