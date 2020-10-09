Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Khürt Williams
@khurtwilliams
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Princeton, NJ, USA
Published
on
October 9, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Nassau Street, Princeton, New Jersey
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
princeton
nj
usa
bench
nassau street
princeton
Spring Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
street photography
new jersey
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
door
plant
blossom
Flower Images
park bench
porch
patio
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Nature
20 photos · Curated by Kimberley P
Nature Images
building
plant
Eğitim
64 photos · Curated by Zeki Tuman
egitim
work
blog
Philadelphia/New Jersey
18 photos · Curated by Rochelle Reyes
philadelphium
usa
pa