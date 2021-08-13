Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shazaf Zafar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Badshahi Mosque, Walled City of Lahore, Lahore, Pakistan
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A young boy holding a phone.
Related tags
badshahi mosque
lahore
pakistan
walled city of lahore
sunglasses
india
mosque
historical building
Historical Photos & Images
mughal
masjid
male
portrait photography
holding phone
portrait
round sunglasses
accessories
accessory
People Images & Pictures
human
Free images
Related collections
Floral Beauty
331 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
The Floral Collection
250 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
297 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures