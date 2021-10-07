Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, United States
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Striped moss growing in autumn.
Related tags
great smoky mountains national park
united states
tennessee mountains
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
striped moss
moss wall
fungi
mushrooms
appalachia
editorial
moss
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Culturatti
30 photos
· Curated by Brittany Guerriero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Nature
416 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Photographers
131 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures