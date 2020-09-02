Go to André Lergier's profile
Available for hire
Download free
tiger swallowtail butterfly perched on green plant during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bern, Schweiz
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

swallowtail butterfly on a green bush

Related collections

Mood: Umbrella
34 photos · Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking