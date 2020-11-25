Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Taisiia Shestopal
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
November 25, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Decoration
315 photos
· Curated by Lucie Novotna
decoration
indoor
pottery
Christmas
38 photos
· Curated by Priscilla Truong
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
ornament
kersfees
53 photos
· Curated by Mignon Verwoerdt
kersfee
Christmas Images
plant
Related tags
home decor
plant
jar
vase
pottery
potted plant
Tree Images & Pictures
linen
planter
fir
abies
herbs
conifer
Grass Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images