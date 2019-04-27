Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jessica Lewis
@thepaintedsquare
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
April 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
aloe
vase
potted plant
room
cabinet
Flower Images
houseplant
table
HD White Wallpapers
cactus
interior design
House Images
pot
no person
HD Wood Wallpapers
still life
kitchen
flowerpot
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
COMFORT
18 photos
· Curated by Sona keshishbalyan
comfort
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Succulent Gardens
78 photos
· Curated by Susan Lewis-Penix
garden
succulent
plant
Nodell
48 photos
· Curated by Thomas Cloots
nodell
plant
Flower Images