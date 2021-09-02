Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anil Xavier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Me Time
Share
Info
Chopta, Uttarakhand, India
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Travel..
Related tags
chopta
uttarakhand
india
Mountain Images & Pictures
travelling
trekking
mountain climbing
wall paper
land scape
Nature Images
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
human
cliff
HD Scenery Wallpapers
photography
photo
People Images & Pictures
rock
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Beauty of Photography
129 photos
· Curated by Hilthart Pedersen
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Office
55 photos
· Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work
music
38 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Music Images & Pictures
human
Light Backgrounds