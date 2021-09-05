Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Antoinette Biehlmeier
@biehli
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bavaria Germany
Published
on
September 5, 2021
E-M1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bavaria germany
spider web
frost
Nature Images
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Workspaces
72 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
World Book Day
199 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
International Women's Day
186 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures