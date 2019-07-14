Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Artem Sapegin
@sapegin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Museumstraat 1, 1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Amsterdam
Published
on
July 14, 2019
Apple, iPhone 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
museumstraat 1
1071 amsterdam
netherlands
amsterdam
HD Grey Wallpapers
indoors
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
room
skylight
corridor
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wonderlust
140 photos · Curated by Hilary S
wonderlust
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
libraries
25 photos · Curated by Annie Jury
library
Book Images & Photos
indoor
historical, books, shelf
5 photos · Curated by Ivan Ioshkin
shelf
Historical Photos & Images
Book Images & Photos