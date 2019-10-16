Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francesca Grima
@francescagrima
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 16, 2019
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
furniture
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
bench
park bench
road
gravel
dirt road
tree trunk
ground
Free images
Related collections
Nature
145 photos · Curated by Barbara Benet
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
Colour
91 photos · Curated by Barbara Benet
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
London
26 photos · Curated by Francesca Grima
london
uk
interior