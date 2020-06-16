Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ganesh Ravikumar
@gerim4ever
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 16, 2020
iPhone 8
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pollen
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
Free pictures
Related collections
Canon Cameras
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
canon camera
camera
canon
That Asian Life
245 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human
Into The Wilderness
153 photos
· Curated by Erik Ringsmuth
united state
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures