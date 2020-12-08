Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
housing
building
maple
Free images
Related collections
The Writer's Collection
204 photos
· Curated by Jenna Avery
writer
writing
hand
OUTDOORS
319 photos
· Curated by Ace
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Technology
180 photos
· Curated by Vladislav Vologzhin
technology
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Phone Wallpapers