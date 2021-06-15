Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Hu
@alexandwich
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM4A
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Paperstone Croissant
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hot dog
Food Images & Pictures
pottery
bowl
meal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Made by hand
14 photos · Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
Texture
265 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Workspaces
618 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table