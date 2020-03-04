Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Magnus Lunay
@djswingkid
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New Zealand
Published
on
March 4, 2020
NIKON D80
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The elder
Related tags
new zealand
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
root
driftwood
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Creatures
129 photos
· Curated by Lucas Myers
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos
· Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Love, Loss and Lost
43 photos
· Curated by Tiffany Christina
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures