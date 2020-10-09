Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
li hao
@coderlihao
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
drink
beverage
juice
milkshake
smoothie
milk
creme
cream
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Cloudy
876 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
cloudy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Minimal
782 photos · Curated by Mo Ljungberg
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Floral Envy
450 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
petal