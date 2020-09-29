Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
J Williams
@jwill14
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sewing a nose wiring into a face mask
Related collections
babylodge
5 photos
· Curated by Greta Magazza
babylodge
stitch
craft
Sewing
30 photos
· Curated by Saira MIAN
sewing
thread
accessory
AT
206 photos
· Curated by Danielle Heaven
at
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
sewing
machine
face mask
sew
sewing machine
stitch
craft
Free pictures