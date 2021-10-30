Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoOLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 2 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, second chronicles, historical, ancient near east texts, anet,

Related collections

Balance and Wellness
67 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds
Immunisation Week
46 photos · Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
immunisation week
immunization week
vaccine
In Motion
689 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking