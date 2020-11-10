Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD White Wallpapers
artist's workplace
diary
bullet journal
gold stars
confetti minimalism
artist
sketch bokeh
stickers
stationery
minimalist stationery
notebook
sketchpad
minimalism
white paper
sketchbook
sketching
notepad
creative zone
text
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
insta
48 photos · Curated by Louise Devalois
instum
Flower Images
plant
STUDIO
266 photos · Curated by han hyejin
studio
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
bos
77 photos · Curated by Wynne Rath
bo
outdoor
plant