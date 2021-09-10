Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mathias P.R. Reding
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Strasbourg, France
Published
on
September 10, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
strasbourg
france
office building
building
construction crane
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
construction
high rise
Free images
Related collections
Textures
70 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Instrumental
349 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
instrumental
Music Images & Pictures
guitar
Pathways
25 photos
· Curated by Stuart Doughty
pathway
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images