Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phạm Chung 🇻🇳
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
housing
monastery
architecture
building
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
worship
shrine
Free pictures
Related collections
Urban Art
94 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban
NEON
259 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
Still Life
190 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures