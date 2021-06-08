Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Linas Drulia
@linas_dr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Kaunas, Lithuania
Published
on
June 8, 2021
PENTAX K-50
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bread?
Related tags
kaunas
lithuania
Birds Images
duck
beak
daytime
Nature Images
shrubs
lake
Summer Images & Pictures
nature photo
Brown Backgrounds
feathers
sunny
warm
looking away from camera
Animals Images & Pictures
camping
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
Public domain images
Related collections
Architecture
207 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Rocks
63 photos
· Curated by laze.life
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Tiny Humans
59 photos
· Curated by Danae Sunderman
human
child
HD Kids Wallpapers