Go to Shakeel Ahmad's profile
@shakeel4811
Download free
green and brown mountains under white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Hunza Valley, Hunza Nagar
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

.Mountainous Hunza valley situated to the north of hunza river in gilgit baltistan is known as hunza valley the world Renowned hunza valley is a heaven for tourists..the capital of hunza is karimabad ( Baltit ) ,Prince karim agha khan is the spiritual head of shia ismaili nizari community and karimabad is named after him ,it is surrounded by three beautiful peaks Rakhaposhi,Diran and Ultar.hunza valley is surrounded by some of the high peaks namely Rakhaposhi,hunza peak,Darmyani peak,ghenta sar, ultar sar,Bojahagur Duanasir and lady finger peak . . . . . . PC @precarious_panda .

Related collections

Just Say "I Do"
377 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images
Sky.
64 photos · Curated by Kathleen Gr
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
At Home
94 photos · Curated by Samantha Parsons
home
House Images
HD Windows Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking