Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Guido Hofmann
@vieirra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Düsseldorf, Deutschland
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Honeybee on a purple coneflower
Related tags
düsseldorf
deutschland
honey bee
echinacea purpurea
Summer Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
Bee Pictures & Images
apidae
pollen
plant
wasp
andrena
hornet
bumblebee
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food Flatlays
23 photos
· Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
Model
536 photos
· Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human
FROZEN IN TIME
1,204 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
frozen
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice