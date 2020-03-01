Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joyful
@joyfulcaptures
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
March 1, 2020
Canon EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
cream
creme
chocolate
icing
confectionery
sweets
fudge
torte
Free stock photos
Related collections
Cake | Cookie | Confectionery
218 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
confectionery
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
indulge.
5,584 photos
· Curated by Hannah Smith
indulge
Food Images & Pictures
plant
cake
75 photos
· Curated by Marta Laura
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert