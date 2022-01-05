Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yender Fonseca
@yenderfonseca
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Architecture
,
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Metalic Texture of Building Geometric Pattern
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture pattern
buildings
black and white girl
wall
plant
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
white and black
50 photos · Curated by Studio Ita
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
shapes
60 photos · Curated by Wendy Verbruggen
shape
HQ Background Images
HD Abstract Wallpapers
TEXTURE
24 photos · Curated by Kseniya K
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images