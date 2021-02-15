Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Syed Ahmad
@syedabsarahmad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Bannerghatta, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
African gray parrot sitting in a cage
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
bannerghatta
bengaluru
karnataka
india
Birds Images
parrot
gray
wildlife
cage
claw
beak
Cute Images & Pictures
african
zoo
enclosure
feather
sitting
caged
portrait
Free images
Related collections
Mammals
630 photos
· Curated by Inkagna
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Bannerghatta National Park
13 photos
· Curated by Syed Ahmad
bannerghattum
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Birbs
402 photos
· Curated by Marijke
birb
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures