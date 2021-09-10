Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Caroline Veronez
@carolineveronez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Nature Images
autumn leaves
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
maple
ground
Chicken Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
fowl
poultry
Backgrounds
Related collections
NOTHING BUT FLOWERS
852 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Flower Images
plant
petal
Christmas Traditions
852 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Earth & Planets
142 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers