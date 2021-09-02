Go to Kavita Bathani's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in blue and white dress sitting on concrete bench under pink flower tree during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Saheliyon-ki-Bari, Saheli Marg, New Fatehpura, Panchwati, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Film edits
4 photos · Curated by Kavita Bathani
film edit
india
clothing
2021 - September
1,101 photos · Curated by Oliver Zeidler
human
germany
building
Füllbilder
271 photos · Curated by Marketing Peters-Reisen
fullbilder
human
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking