Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vije Vijendranath
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lusaka, Zambia
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Banana Farm, Lusaka, Zambia
Related tags
lusaka
zambia
farm
banana farm
bananas
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
land
rainforest
Tree Images & Pictures
Jungle Backgrounds
field
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
bush
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Go there together.
189 photos
· Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures
bee
31 photos
· Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant