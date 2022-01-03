Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Linder
@rwlinder
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vaticano, Vatican City
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hallway in the Vatican. Photo was made from scanned 35mm film.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
vaticano
vatican city
architecture
hallway
architecture clasic
black & white photo
film
statues
vatican
hall
statuary
architecture ceiling
black & white
corridor
building
flooring
People Images & Pictures
human
floor
Free stock photos
Related collections
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human
flower patch
54 photos
· Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora
surf views
23 photos
· Curated by Olivier Brengues
surf
outdoor
sea