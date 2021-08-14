Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stan Slade
@rofostan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
geranium
thistle
asteraceae
Free images
Related collections
Earth from Above
1,796 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pastel + Sparkle
90 photos
· Curated by Melanie Lea
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Beauty of Photography
127 photos
· Curated by Hilthart Pedersen
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers