Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Urja Bhatt
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Overhead
113 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Foggy Days
109 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Light Painting
1,213 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Light Backgrounds
night
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
furniture
lighting
tabletop
ahmedabad
gujarat
india
table
astronomy
Outer Space Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
universe
cabinet
HD Screen Wallpapers
electronics
outdoors
monitor
display
shelf
Public domain images