Go to Austrian National Library's profile
@austriannationallibrary
Download free
man in white and black striped dress shirt holding clear drinking glass
man in white and black striped dress shirt holding clear drinking glass
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Film
, People
, History
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Kurt Sobotka. In front of a tape recorder.

Related collections

An
179 photos · Curated by Gabriela Pardo
an
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage
42 photos · Curated by Emily Lane
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
article artwork
93 photos · Curated by Katie Winkler
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
vehicle
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking