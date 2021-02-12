Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
wu yi
@takeshi2
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
library
huawei
mobile phone photographing phone
HD Grey Wallpapers
indoors
room
Book Images & Photos
lighting
shop
furniture
shelf
bookstore
bookcase
Public domain images
Related collections
thanksgiving
35 photos
· Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
The Winter Issue
65 photos
· Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
21 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers