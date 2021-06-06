Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sarah Doffman
@sarahdoffman
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pebble beach
prayers
pebble
rug
rock
Free pictures
Related collections
PICTURE IN PICTURE
255 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Adventure
148 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor