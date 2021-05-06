Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jon Tyson
@jontyson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 6, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
text
door
Related collections
Feathered & Furred
323 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Explore Yosemite Park
61 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite