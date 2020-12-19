Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sen Lee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
asphalt
tarmac
People Images & Pictures
human
road
zebra crossing
building
architecture
worship
apparel
clothing
pedestrian
temple
Free pictures
Related collections
Bridges
62 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture
That was Brutal
50 photos
· Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
building
architecture
Light Interiors
382 photos
· Curated by Laurel Harrison
interior
indoor
home