Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yogi Misir
@yogimisir
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manhattan, New York, NY, USA
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Northern red cardinal in Central Park, NY
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
manhattan
ny
usa
Winter Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
cardinal
HD Red Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
School
40 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Repeating image backdrops
91 photos
· Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers