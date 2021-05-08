Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Derwentwater, Keswick, UK
Published
on
May 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
derwentwater
keswick
uk
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
lake district uk
lakes
cat bells
latrigg
jonny gios
cumbria
cloud inversion
Tree Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
reflections in water
photography
snow in may
Nature Images
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Holiday Mood
445 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Light
56 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
Vaccine
54 photos
· Curated by muchamad wahid
vaccine
coronavirus
virus