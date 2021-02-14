Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jon Geng
@colourlife
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen, China
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Jatropha podagrica
Related tags
shenzhen
china
plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Free stock photos
Related collections
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
Vintage
132 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds