Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sachiko Zorrilla
@sachicharon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
February 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mini cupcakes display
Related tags
Cupcake Images & Pictures
Cake Images
cream
creme
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
icing
Brown Backgrounds
confectionery
sweets
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wypieki
64 photos
· Curated by Patrycja Wilk
wypieki
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Inne.
362 photos
· Curated by Karolina Łukasiewicz
inne
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Yummy Food
86 photos
· Curated by P J
yummy
Food Images & Pictures
sweet