Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marius Karotkis
@mariuskarotkis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lithuania
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lithuania
Christmas Tree Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
conifer
fir
abies
pine
spruce
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Arcade
792 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Summer Tones
155 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
People working
154 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business