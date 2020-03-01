Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Justin Cruz
@cruzjustin4
Download free
Share
Info
Starbucks Reserve Roastery, Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL, USA
Published on
March 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Starbucks
43 photos
· Curated by Wonderlane
HD Starbucks Wallpapers
Coffee Images
human
don't blame me
10 photos
· Curated by Madison Clifford
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
New Commodity
20 photos
· Curated by Samantha Stokes
new
electronic
work
Related tags
building
architecture
tower
lighting
starbucks reserve roastery
michigan avenue
HD Chicago Wallpapers
il
usa
spire
steeple
HD Windows Wallpapers
handrail
banister
dome
staircase
skylight
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images