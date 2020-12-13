Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Markus Spiske
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bamberg, Deutschland
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Street café la dolce vita – sit down & relax
Related tags
bamberg
deutschland
cafe
relax
Coffee Images
HD City Wallpapers
seat
la dolce vita
human
People Images & Pictures
sitting
furniture
plant
table
HD Wood Wallpapers
blossom
Flower Images
restaurant
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Floral Collection
251 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
In the mountains
54 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
That was Brutal
50 photos
· Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
building
architecture