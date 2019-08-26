Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bechir Kaddech
@bechir
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Epic Atmospheric Nature
111 photos
· Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
International Women's Day
186 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Insert Coin(s)
27 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
game
gaming
electronic
Related tags
architecture
building
tower
clock tower
bell tower
symbol
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free images