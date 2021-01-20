Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Asso Myron
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jayapura, Kota Jayapura, Papua, Indonesia
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
a women sitting under coconut tree at the beach
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jayapura
papua
kota jayapura
indonesia
westpapuan
biak
wamena
photography
islander
papuaisland
raja ampat
raja ampat papua
papuaphoto
westpapua
visitpapua
papuarajaampat
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
human
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
woman
316 photos · Curated by Mirka Ziskova
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Hammock
102 photos · Curated by yu yin
hammock
furniture
plant
People
205 photos · Curated by joanna torres
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing