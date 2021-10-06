Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sophie Grieve-Williams
@sophiegw
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
SONY, SLT-A57
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A cow in front of a story sky in a field.
Related tags
Cow Images & Pictures
rainy day
moody landscape
stormy
Cow Images & Pictures
farm
Rural England
green landscape
rural
hiking
hill walking
field
mammal
cattle
Animals Images & Pictures
bull
sheep
Free images
Related collections
Beach Day
63 photos
· Curated by Jordan Trang
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
outdoor
Element
122 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
element
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Italy | Italia
150 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor